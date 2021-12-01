A news article claiming that the Election Commission will deduct Rs 350 from the bank accounts of people who do not exercise their right to vote in the Lok Sabha Elections is going viral. A fact check undertaken by the PIB has found out that the claim is false. PIB clarified that no such decision has been taken by the commission. It also asked people to not share such misleading news.

Fact Check By PIB:

