The State Bank of India has warned consumers against falling prey to fraudulent messages by electricity department asking for bill payment. The WhatsApp message states, “Dear customer, your electricity supply will be disconnected tonight at 9.30pm from the electricity office because your previous month’s bill was not updated. Please immediately contact our electricity officer. Thank you”. UPI Payment Fraud: SBI Shares 6-Step Guide for Safe Transactions, Know How To Ensure Safety (Watch Video)

SBI shared some basic steps to avoid being scammed such as:

1. Verify the SMS source

2. Do not pay bills from untrustworthy sources

3. Do not install any apps that allow you to share your screen with others, through external links

4. Beware of making payments to private accounts

5. Do not call or click on the link provided in the message

6. Do not contact on provided contact no or share any details.

Watch Video:

Understand "YehWrongNumberHai"! Never call back or respond to such SMSs as these are scam to steal your personal/financial information. Stay Alert and #SafeWithSBI. #CyberJagrooktaDiwas#SBI #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/5eHwDhh1yF — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) October 5, 2022

