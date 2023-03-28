The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday fixed an 8.15 percent interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2022-23, according to sources. The news comes after reports suggested that the EPFO was likely to announce the rate of interest on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23 during its two-day meeting which began on Monday. EPFO Interest Rate News: Retirement Fund Body Likely to Decide Rate of Interest on Employees' Provident Fund Deposits for Financial Year 2022-23 Tomorrow.

EPFO Fixes 8.15% Interest Rate on Employees' Provident Fund

EPFO fixes 8.15 pc interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2022-23: Sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2023

