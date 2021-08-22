MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday morning informed via a Tweet that an Indian Air Force special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard is on its way to Delhi from Afghanistan's Kabul. Of the total passengers on the flight, 107 are Indian nationals. Several countries are evacuating their personnel and others from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover:

"Evacuation continues! IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul," tweets MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (Pic Source: MEA Spokesperson) pic.twitter.com/MyKbwR3gKb — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

