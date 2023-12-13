The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday, December 12, condemned the sacrifice of innocent animals for public comfort and said that even god won't forgive them. The court observed after taking cognisance of the recent deaths of 30 cows in Nadiad. The high court also expressed deep concern over the disturbing photographs that revealed the carcasses of cows dumped in an open land belonging to the Nadiad Municipal Corporation. "Very disturbing and shocking. We feel that under the guise of regulating and implementing a policy, these innocent animals cannot be sacrificed. For the comfort of human lives, we cannot allow such a thing," Justice Shastri stated during the hearing on Tuesday. 'If Azaan Causes Noise Pollution, What About Loud Music and Bhajan?' Gujarat High Court Junks Plea Against Use of Loudspeakers for Islamic Prayer Call.

HC on Animal Sacrifice

