The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday said that the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exams are going on smoothly in more than 95 percent of the centers across the country. "Information regarding Cancellation/postponement of exams at any of the centres will be informed by NTA by 11 am today," it stated.

