Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated boxer Saweety Boora for winning Gold in the Women's World Boxing Championships 2023. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi shared a video of Saweety Boora and said that he was proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in the Women's Boxing World Championships. "Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes," PM Modi said. Saweety Boora Clinches Gold in Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Beats Chinese Opponent By Split Verdict in Final.

Exceptional Performance by Saweety Boora

Exceptional performance by @saweetyboora! Proud of her for winning the Gold Medal in Women's Boxing World Championships. Her success will inspire many upcoming athletes. pic.twitter.com/6gMwyXjYpX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2023

