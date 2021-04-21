People of East Delhi can get ‘Fabiflu’ from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription.

People of East Delhi can get ‘Fabiflu’ from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar & prescription पूर्वी दिल्ली के लोग “Fabiflu” मेरे कार्यालय (2, जाग्रति एन्क्लेव) से 10 से 5 के बीच मुफ़्त में ले सकते हैं. अपना आधार और डॉक्टर की पर्ची ले आएं — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 21, 2021

1) How much Fabiflu do you have in your possession?

2) How did you procure so much of Fabiflu?

1) Is this legal?

2) Is the shortage of Fabiflu at chemists’ shops due to such unauthorised procurement/distribution?

