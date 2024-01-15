Mumbai Traffic Police warned against illegal activities on the newly inaugurated Atal Setu bridge, stating that stopping for photos is prohibited. Taking to X, Mumbai Police warned, "We agree that Atal Setu is definitely 'worth a watch', but it's also illegal to stop on it & click photos. You will face a FIR if you stop on MTHL." Despite its recent opening on January 13, numerous individuals have been observed violating traffic rules by halting on the bridge, leading to the issuance of a warning by the authorities. With a speed limit of 100 kmph, the bridge witnessed a surge in commuters, turning it into a picnic spot, resulting in littering and multiple parked vehicles. Mumbai Police warned of potential FIRs for those disregarding traffic regulations on the MTHL. Paan Gutkha Stains To Picnic on Atal Setu! India's Longest Sea Bridge Witnesses Public Menace Right After Inauguration by PM Narendra Modi (View Photos and Videos).

Mumbai Police Warn of FIRs for Atal Setu Photo Stops

We agree that Atal Setu is definitely 'worth a watch' but it's also illegal to stop on it & click photos. You will face a FIR if you stop on MTHL. #MumbaiTransHarbourLink #MTHL #AtalSetu#FaceFIRIfYouStop pic.twitter.com/582CLgA72W — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 15, 2024

