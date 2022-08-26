The Indian Army on Friday said that fake messages are being circulated on social media about the recruitment of Gorkhas from Nepal in the Indian Army.

Check Tweet:

Fake messages are being circulated on Social Media about the recruitment of Gorkhas from Nepal in the Indian Army: Indian Army pic.twitter.com/O6mHyAnc7d — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Check Tweet:

अफवाहों से बचें#Fake messages are being circulated on Social Media about recruitment of Gorkhas from Nepal in #IndianArmy. Beware of fraudulent messages. pic.twitter.com/OVuP5i9sij — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 26, 2022

