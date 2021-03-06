Farmers' Protest: Farmers Block Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli as Their Agitation Enters 100th Day

Haryana: Farmers block Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat following their announcement of blocking the Expressway today from 11 am-4 pm. The farmers' protest against Central Govt's #FarmLaws entered its 100th day today. pic.twitter.com/4pDgKxcLli — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

