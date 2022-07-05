Flying Officer Ananya and Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma, a father-daughter duo, created history on May 30 when they flew in the same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at IAF Station Bidar. There has not been any previous instance in the Indian Air Force where a father and his daughter were part of the same fighter formation for a mission. Meanwhile, Flying Officer Ananya is undergoing her training before she graduates onto superior fighter aircraft.

Check Tweet:

Father-daughter duo, Flying Officer Ananya & Air Commodore Sanjay Sharma,created history on May 30 when they flew in same formation of Hawk-132 aircraft at IAF Station Bidar,where Flying Officer Ananya is undergoing her training before she graduates onto superior fighter aircraft pic.twitter.com/dUW4zCmc9V — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)