Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Expresses Condolences Over The Demise of Father Stan Swamy:

Deeply saddened by the passing of Fr. Stan Swamy. Unjustifiable that a man who fought all through his life for our society's most downtrodden, had to die in custody. Such travesty of justice should have no place in our democracy. Heartfelt condolences! — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) July 5, 2021

