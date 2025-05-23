A video of a heated exchange between anchor Rubika Liyaquat and Congress spokesperson Ajay Upadhyay during a live news debate has gone viral on social media. The clash erupted after Liyaquat read out an X post by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements in Bikaner. Upadhyay responded by demanding accountability and resignation over the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Upadhyay asked for time to ask his questions, to which Liyaquat said she would allow him to speak. The confrontation escalated as Liyaquat left her seat, approached Upadhyay in the studio, and continued the argument. Upadhyay accused the anchor of misbehaving, saying, "Ek PR stunt Pradhanmantri kar rahe hain aur aap yaha mat kariye. (The Prime Minister is doing stunts in one place and you should not do it here.)" In response, Liyaquat repeatedly told him, "You listen to me, I will go to my seat. Don’t be afraid, I will not do anything." Times Now Navbharat Fight: Viral Video Shows Fiery Confrontation Between Woman Anchor and Guest During TV Debate, Netizens Say 'Gutter-Level Journalism' Being Done for TRP.

Video of Fight During Live TV Debate

Rubika Liyaquat Claims Edited Clip Being Circulated

