In a tense segment on Times Now Navbharat, a live debate escalated into a heated confrontation between the female anchor and her guest. A video of the fight during the show at Times Now Navbharat has surfaced on social media, drawing sharp criticism from the netizens. Some netizens called it "gutter-level journalism". Brawl on Live TV Show: Ashutosh Gets Into Fight With Anand Ranganathan During News Debate, Video Surfaces.

Another heated exchange on live TV—this time on Times Now, where a female anchor and guest got into a fiery confrontation. 🔥 Instead of informed debates, we’re seeing more sensationalism, shouting, and bias in the name of journalism. pic.twitter.com/IxWZXlTYvH — भँ० अजीत सिंह तोमर (@Kunwar_Ast) March 3, 2025

मुझे बड़े ही दुःख के साथ कहना पड़ रहा है कि भारतीय मीडिया अपने स्तर से गिरकर गटर में जा चुकी है😢 कुछ ही दिन पहले News Nation पर लड़ाई का वीडियो वायरल हुआ था और अब Times Now पर दो महिलाओं में लड़ाई हो गई, बताया जा रहा है कि यह झगड़ा गेस्ट और एंकर के बीच हुआ है, इस झंगड़े… pic.twitter.com/UsYJ0zdOT5 — Anju Yadav (@anjuydv) March 3, 2025

🚨 Big fight at Times now Studio 😱 Ye Bakery chalati hai Tu Dubai me kisko khush karne gayi thi pic.twitter.com/bqiD3vRQTe — Sandeep Phogat (@MrSandeepPhogat) March 2, 2025

Times has hit a new low for TRP—zero ethics, zero dignity. Their panelists are literally beating and abusing each other on live TV. And these are the same people who lecture the opposition! Shameless. Watch & share!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/n5m43vMmkj — Chikku (@imChikku_) March 3, 2025

