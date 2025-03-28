A shocking video of BJP leaders fighting over a chief guest seat in Moradabad’s Kanth has gone viral on social media. Former BJP MLA Rajesh Kumar Chunnu and Chhajlet Block Pramukh Rajpal were seen pulling each other’s hair, slapping, and throwing water bottles on stage. The incident occurred during an event celebrating the BJP government’s eight years in power. Chunnu was designated as the chief guest, but upon arrival, he found Rajpal already seated in his chair, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a physical fight. Attendees, expecting discussions on development, instead witnessed a dramatic brawl. While some attempted to intervene, many enjoyed the spectacle. Both leaders have since blamed each other, but no official complaints have been filed. The viral video has sparked widespread discussion about the incident. Delhi Bar Brawl: Beer Bottles Thrown, Glass Smashed on Man’s Head As Violent Clash Erupts Between 2 Groups at Mehrauli Club Over Choice of DJ Songs; Video Goes Viral.

BJP Leaders Fight Over Chief Guest Seat in Moradabad

यूपी : मुरादाबाद में BJP सरकार के 8 साल पूरे होने पर कार्यक्रम हुआ। चीफ गेस्ट BJP के पूर्व विधायक राजेश सिंह जब कार्यक्रम में पहुंचे तो उन्हें अपनी कुर्सी पर ब्लॉक प्रमुख राजपाल सिंह बैठे मिले। बस फिर क्या...पहले एक दूसरे के बाल नोंचे, फिर थप्पड़ मारे, पानी की बोतल फेंकी गई। pic.twitter.com/pOOvspFNRE — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 27, 2025

