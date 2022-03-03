In Mumbai, a fire broke out at Zakaria Industrial Estate in the Byculla area. Eight fire tenders were deployed to the area in order to battle the blaze. Firefighting operations have been launched, said the officials. A cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

