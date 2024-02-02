A massive fire broke out at a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Friday afternoon. The blaze erupted at a factory in Jhar Majri Industrial Area today. A video of the fire has surfaced on social media. The exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. Shimla Fire Video: Massive Blaze Sweeps Through Residential Area at Paraonthi Village, Multiple Fire Tenders Deployed.

Fire in Himachal Pradesh:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at a factory in Jhar Majri industrial area in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/3umB8HiE9m — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)