A major fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, January 1, at Paraonthi village in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, as captured in a video shared by news agency PTI. The footage reveals a massive blaze engulfing the residential area, prompting the deployment of multiple fire tenders to battle the flames. Details about the cause of the fire and any casualties remain awaited. Himachal Pradesh Fire: Two Children Among Three Charred to Death in Blaze in Una District.

Massive Blaze Sweeps Through Residential Area in Shimla

VIDEO | Fire broke out at a residential area at Paraonthi village in #Shimla, Himachal Pradesh in wee hours today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/rFbzKepLuq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2024

