In what can be said to be a landmark moment for Jammu and Kashmir, the first freight train reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley today, August 9. Notably, the first freight train reached the Kashmir Valley from Punjab. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video of the freight train. Vaishnaw said that the launch of freight operations to the Valley marks a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network. "Transportation by railway network will reduce cost for our citizens living in Kashmir valley," his post read. Indian Railways Launches Round-Trip Package Scheme To Boost Passenger Convenience Ahead of Festive Season; Know Benefits, Eligibility, Booking Window and Other Details.

First Freight Train Reaches Kashmir Valley

First freight train to the Kashmir valley: - Today (9.8.2025) first freight train reached newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network. - Transportation… pic.twitter.com/UBlUFQJb0P — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 9, 2025

