A gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs in the US on Saturday night leaving five dead and 18 others injured. The suspect has been taken into custody and is being treated for injuries after the attack. The incident happened at Club Q, a famous gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Shooting:

Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado (US), police said: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

