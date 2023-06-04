Air fares have shot up in the last few days after the triple train crash took place in Odisha's Balasore district. Soon after the Odisha train incident took place, a few operators tried to take advantage of the situation by increasing the fare for Kolkata-bound buses. However, the Odisha state transport department immediately intervened and penalised them. Now reports suggest that airfares from Kolkata to Southern Cities have gone up by two times. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of airfares which showed the prices of one-way tickets from Kolkata to Bengaluru between Rs 9,000 to Rs 16,000. "Airlines, however, fleece distressed people with impunity. Airfares shoot up after every such emergency," the Twitter user said. The rise in airfares comes even after the Aviation Ministry issued an advisory and asked airline companies to not increase fares to and from Bhubaneswar after the Balasore train mishap took place. Another Twitter user said that airlines are robbing the passengers as the prices of tickets have been hiked 4 to 6 times. The user mentioned airfares from Kolkata to Chennai and even questioned the aviation minister about the same. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the state transport department in Odisha has been penalising West Bengal-bound buses for overcharging passengers. Odisha Train Tragedy: Aviation Ministry Issues Advisory to Airline Companies Not To Increase Fares to and From Bhubaneswar After Balasore Train Mishap.

Air Fares Shoot Up After Every Such Emergency

Taking advantage of #TrainAccident at Balasore some operators increased fare for Kolkata bound buses. @STAOdisha immediately intervened & penalised them. Airlines, however, fleece distressed people with impunity. Air fares shoot up after every such emergency. pic.twitter.com/Ltw7BEGVin — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) June 4, 2023

Have U Really Issued Any Advisory?

Just heard that an advisory has been issued by @MoCA_GoI to the #airlines to avoid cashing the #BalasoreTrainAccident. But they r robbing the passengers. 4-6 times hiked in #airfares from #Kolkata to #Chennai on 5th & 19th June. @JM_Scindia ji have u really issued any advisory? pic.twitter.com/GXTTcPhCkM — Neeraj Rai (@neerajkumarray2) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)