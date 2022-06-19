Following the Kabul attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday granted e-visas to over 100 Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan on priority, said Government sources. On Saturday, two persons, including a Sikh, were killed in multiple explosions in the gurudwara in the Karte Parwan area in Kabul.

