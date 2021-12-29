With an aim to inspire the youth and take the sport to the next level, Cristiano Ronaldo's statue has been installed in Panji, Goa. Minister Michael Lobo explained that he wants the youth to become like them.

Tweet:

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's statue installed in Panaji, Goa. To inspire youth &take football to next level in the state, country, we came up with this statue. We want our children to become like this legendary footballer, who is a global legend:Goa Minister Michael Lobo(28.12) pic.twitter.com/KthPHc7ox0 — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

