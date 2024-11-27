Former AAP Leader Kailash Gahlot Resigns From Membership of Delhi Legislative Assembly

In a significant political move, former AAP leader and Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from his membership of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on November 27. In his resignation letter to Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Gahlot cited his discontent with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for deviating from its moral and ethical values. Gahlot had previously resigned from AAP on November 17, citing unmet commitments to the people of Delhi. Following his departure from AAP, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following day on November 18. Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP: Former Delhi Minister Joins Bharatiya Janata Party Day After Quitting Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP (Watch Video).
