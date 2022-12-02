Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital after a heart scare during his commentary in the ongoing 1st Test between Australia and West Indies in Perth. The former Australia captain was fulfilling his responsibilities as a commentator for the Seven Network when he felt unwell. A report in ESPN Cricinfo says that he went to the hospital alongside former Australia head coach Justin Langer. Details about his condition are yet to be known. Dwayne Bravo Retires From IPL, Appointed As CSK Bowling Coach Ahead of Next Season

Ricky Ponting Hospitalised:

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting taken to hospital after heart scare while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports Reuters. (Photo source: Ponting's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/EyKFEzrLsl — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

