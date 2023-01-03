Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is all set to rejoin the Delhi Capitals, this time as the Director of Cricket, ahead of IPL 2023. The former India captain had a stint with the Delhi-based IPL franchise in 2019 when he was advisor of the team coached by Australian great Ricky Ponting. He had to step down after becoming the president of the BCCI. Indian Cricket Team Prays for Rishabh Pant’s Quick Recovery Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I (Watch Video).

Sourav Ganguly Set to Rejoin Delhi Capitals:

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly all set to rejoin Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket: IPL sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 3, 2023

