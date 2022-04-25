Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The alleged attack took place when Somaiya visited the Khar police station after the arrest of Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana over the Hanuman Chalisa row.

Former Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with an attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

