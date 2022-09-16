Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, the chief of Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 19, party spokesperson Pritpal singh Baliawal said. Singh would combine his newly-created party with the BJP. The 80-year-old politician left the Congress after his abrupt resignation as chief minister and formed the PLC in 2021.

Check Tweet:

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP in Delhi on Monday (19th Sept); also likely to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with BJP, confirms PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/uncXiGOXER — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

