Mamata Banerjee, Chairperson, AITC & West Bengal CM announced TMC candidates for Loksabha by-election 2022 and Assembly by-election 2022. Former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha will be TMC candidates for Loksabha by-election from Asansol and Babul Supriyo will contest the Assembly by-election from Ballygunge.

Here Is The Tweet:

Former Union ministers Shatrughan Sinha and Babul Supriyo will be TMC candidates for Loksabha by-election from Asansol and Assembly by-election from Ballygunge, respectively: Mamata Banerjee, Chairperson, AITC & West Bengal CM pic.twitter.com/w0Xdt7wGNZ — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)