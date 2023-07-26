After waiting for hours for assistance from officials in vain, a resident of Bharathinagar in Alwal, enraged by their indifference to his condition, caught a snake that had entered his house and released it in the GHMC ward office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. According to authorities, the incident took place near Temple Alwal in the Alwal division. As residents swarmed the office to confront the authorities over their lack of action, a video depicting a family releasing the snake on the ward officer's table surfaced online. Video: Drunk Man Brings King Cobra to UP Hospital, Claims 'Venomous Snake Died After Biting Him'.

A resident releases a snake that entered his home due to rain, in a GHMC ward office at Alwal, Hyderabad, after authorities failed to respond to his complaint. #Hyderabad #GHMC #Residents #AuthoritiesFail #RainTroubles pic.twitter.com/hiraGqxlbH — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) July 26, 2023

