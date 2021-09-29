Fumio Kishida, Japan's former Foreign Minister, is set to become the next Prime Minister of the country. Kishida has won the governing party leadership election. Kishida replaces outgoing party leader Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will step down after serving only one year since taking office last September.

Fumio Kishida to become Japan’s next prime minister after winning the ruling party leadership election in a runoff vote: Reuters (Pic Source: Fumio Kishida's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/eUsBEbBJLV — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)