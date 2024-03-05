A passenger travelling on the Vande Bharat Express from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun to Anand Vihar in Delhi was shocked to see fungus in the yoghurt served on the train. The passenger took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his ordeal. In his post, the user said that he was travelling in the Vande Bharat when he found a greenish layer most probably fungus in the amul yoghurt served to him. "This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service," his tweet read. The passenger also shared pictures of the fungus-infected Amul yoghurt and tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the official X handles of the Ministry of Railways and the Northern Railway. The post caught the attention of Railway Seva which asked the passenger to share his PNR and mobile number. Premium Parking? Bengaluru's UB City Rs 1000 per Hour Charge Goes Viral, Netizens Fume.

@RailMinIndia @RailwayNorthern @AshwiniVaishnaw traveling to Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anad vihar in the executive class today. Found greenish layer most probably fungus in the amul yogurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service pic.twitter.com/ScwR1C0rlz — Harshad Topkar (@hatopkar) March 5, 2024

