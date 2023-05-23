Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha along with G20 delegates attended a cultural event in Srinagar on Monday, May 22. A video of LG Manoj Sinha and G20 delegates attending the cultural event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar has also gone viral on social media. Earlier, a video of G20 delegates enjoying the famous Shikara boat ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake on the first day of the third Tourism Working Group meeting had gone viral. Under India's G20 Presidency, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has become a host to the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting. All eyes are on the historic three-day event which is being held in Srinagar from May 20-22. G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Ride at Srinagar’s Dal Lake, Video Surfaces Online.

G20 Delegates Attend Cultural Event in Srinagar

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha along with G20 delegates attended a cultural event in Srinagar yesterday pic.twitter.com/efbjiwtAj9 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)