G20 delegates, who were in Jammu and Kashmir to attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting, on Wednesday visited local market in Srinagar. G20 delegates visited the market and collected local souvenirs that reflects the artistry of the indigenous artisans of the region, said the Indian Ministry of Tourism. Later, they went to Parimahal, the seven terraced garden, perching on the top of the Zabarwan range, overlooking the city of Srinagar. They also witnessed spectacular performances of local artists at Hotel Lalit Grand in Srinagar. Hina Khan Joins G20 Delegates To Attend Lunch Hosted by Mayor of Srinagar, See Pics.

G20 Delegates Visit Local Market in Srinagar:

The 3rd #G20 Tourism Woking Group Meeting delegates visited the local market in Srinagar, collecting local souvenirs that reflects the artistry of the indigenous artisans of the region. pic.twitter.com/bOv7iz10TU — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 24, 2023

G20 Delegates Visit Parimahal:

The delegates of the 3rd #G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting were taken for an enchanting trip to Parimahal, the seven terraced garden, perching on the top of the Zabarwan range, overlooking the city of Srinagar.#G20India #G20Kashmir pic.twitter.com/3PALZTCDrj — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 24, 2023

Local Artists Enthrall G20 Delegates:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)