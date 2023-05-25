Popular television actress Hina Khan attended the G20 Summit in Srinagar, Kashmir. Pics of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress attending lunch with delegates, hosted by Mayor of Srinagar, have taken internet by storm. Hina was seen dressed in an embellished ethnic outfit for the event. G20 Summit 2023: Ram Charan Expresses Gratitude for the ‘Opportunity’ To Showcase Indian Cinema and Its Culture at the Event.

Hina Khan At G20 Summit

In Pictures : Actress Hina Khan attended for lunch which was hosted by Mayor of Srinagar on #G20 3rd Tourism working group meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday : Photos #SahilMir pic.twitter.com/l7mW6pxIdp — The Kashmir Today (@TheKashmirToday) May 24, 2023

