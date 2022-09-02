In a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity amid communal tensions in other parts of the country, Sarvodaya Ganesha Mandal's act during Ganeshotsav celebrations after approaching a Dargah has left everyone applauding their act. Sarvoday Ganesh Mandal, in Miraj city of Sangli district was taking out a procession as part of Ganeshotsav celebrations. When it reached near Meerasaheb Dargah, they played a qawwali. 'Bhar Do Zholi Meri Ya Muhammad Laut Kar Main Na Joonga Khali' was played over the speakers and others can be seen clapping.

