Vijayawada police have arrested a six-member burglary gang from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, for stealing 273 mobile phones, including iPhones. The gang targeted a mobile shop in Vijayawada and fled with the devices. Following a swift investigation, police tracked down the suspects and recovered the stolen phones. Authorities revealed that the gang had been involved in similar crimes across different states. Law enforcement is now probing their wider network and past offenses. The arrested individuals have been taken into custody, and further legal action is underway. ‘Thieves Are More Cooperative’: Woman Slams Haryana Police After They Fail To Find Phone, Thief Calls and Returns It for Money.

Vijayawada Police Bust Gang That Stole 273 Mobiles

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh | A burglary gang of 6 members from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after committing a theft of 273 mobiles in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/lyumNF1nPt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2025

