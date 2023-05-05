Adani Enterprises on Thursday said that the board has approved the re-appointment of Gautam Adani as Executive Chairman of the company for a period of five years. The reappointment will be effective from December 1, 2023. His present term expires on November 30, 2023. The company also said that it will host its Annual General Meeting on July 18 at 10 am through video conferencing and other audio visual means. Adani Group To Build India’s First Integrated Data Centre and Tech Business Park in Andhra Pradesh.

Gautam Adani Reappointed As Executive Chairman

