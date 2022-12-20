In a tragic accident, a bus carrying 60 passengers collided with a container due to dense fog in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in the Dankaur area on Tuesday morning. At least 10 people were injured while one lost their life in the mishap. Gautam Buddha Nagar Police said the injured have been taken to a hospital. Maharashtra Road Accident: One Dead, 10 Injured as Private Bus, Container Vehicle Collide in Raigad.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident:

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh | At least 10 people injured, one death reported after their bus collided with a container vehicle due to fog in Dankaur area this morning. The bus was carrying 60 passengers. Injured have been taken to a hospital: Gautam Buddha Nagar Police pic.twitter.com/4H7B2inUcP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 20, 2022

