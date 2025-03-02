In a heroic act of loyalty, a German shepherd named "Bentho" fought off a tiger to save his owner, Shivam Bargaiya, in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district. The tiger, which emerged from the forest around 4 AM, stalked Shivam as he guarded his crops, but Bentho immediately charged at the big cat, barking furiously. Despite the dog’s fierce resistance, the tiger mauled Bentho, sinking its fangs into the dog’s neck. The tiger retreated after a brutal struggle, but Bentho’s injuries were fatal. Shivam rushed the dog to a veterinarian 25 km away, but despite efforts to save it, Bentho succumbed to its wounds hours later. Shivam, devastated by the loss, credited his dog with saving his life, saying, "Bentho gave up its life for me." Madhya Pradesh: Dog Takes 'Revenge', Leaves Scratches on Car's Bonnet After Being Hit by Vehicle Owner (Watch Video).

German Shepherd Dies Saving Owner from Tiger Attack in MP’s Umaria

