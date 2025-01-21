A strange incident of revenge occurred in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh when a dog scratched a man’s car after being accidentally hit earlier in the day. Prahlad Singh Ghoshi, who had left for a wedding, hit a dog while driving, but the dog, seemingly unhurt, chased the car and later attacked it. Upon returning home, the Ghoshi family found deep scratches on the car, initially thinking it was the work of children. However, CCTV footage revealed the dog was responsible for the damage. MP Shocker: Clerk Thrashes Woman at Revenue Department’s Office in Bhind, Gets Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Dog Scratches Car in Revenge After Being Accidentally Hit in Saga

#WATCH | Revenge Caught On CCTV: Dog Scratches Car Bonnet After Being Hit By Car Owner In Sagar#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Dog pic.twitter.com/2ucSvbY8sA — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)