In a shocking incident, a woman ran over a child playing in the compound at around 4 am on Tuesday, February 20, in SG Grand Society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The entire incident was captured on camera, showing the woman driving over the child, who got trapped under the car's wheel. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. A man quickly rushed to rescue the child, pulling them free. Despite the child being injured, the woman exited the car briefly but then fled the scene, driving off moments later. The woman is reportedly a visitor to the society in Rajendra Nagar Extension. Accident Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad: 2-Year-Old Girl Critically Injured After Being Run Over by Garbage Truck; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Narrow Escape for Child As Car Driven by Woman Runs Him Over in Ghaziabad

What a heart wrenching incident. Child plays inside a society in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension. Woman runs the car over the child, thankfully child escapes narrowly but suffers majorly @ghaziabadpolice @RNExtnResidents @Uppolice Proper inquiry should be done immediately pic.twitter.com/ymRAEG1SzD — Simran (@SimranBabbar_05) February 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)