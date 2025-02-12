A heated argument between a woman lawyer and her male counterpart at the SGST department office in Ghaziabad’s Mohan Nagar escalated into a physical fight on Tuesday, under Sahibabad police station's jurisdiction. Videos of the incident went viral, showing the female advocate grabbing the collars of two men, slapping and kicking them. Another video captured the male lawyer assaulting her as bystanders attempted to intervene. The female lawyer sustained injuries in the scuffle. Police arrived promptly and took both parties to the station. According to DCP Nimish Patil, the fight erupted over a client dispute. Both lawyers have filed complaints, and authorities are investigating the matter before taking further action. Bihar: Fed Up With Abusive Husband, Jamui Woman Marries Bank Employee Who Visited Her Village for Loan Recovery (Watch Video).

Clash Between Lawyers in Ghaziabad

उक्त प्रकरण स्थानीय पुलिस के संज्ञान में है। घटना के संबंध में पीड़ित से तहरीर प्राप्त कर 173(3) बीएनएसएस के अंतर्गत कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) February 12, 2025

