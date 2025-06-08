A routine dinner outing turned terrifying in Ghaziabad’s Rajnagar Extension when a group of men armed with sticks and iron rods stormed into Apni Rasoi Restaurant on Saturday night. CCTV footage shows the men breaking in, damaging doors, and violently attacking the dining area. Horrified diners, including families, fled the scene as the attackers smashed chairs and overturned tables, with food and cutlery flying. The chaos reached the cash counter as the miscreants created mayhem inside the packed eatery. The video, now viral, has sparked outrage on social media. Ghaziabad Police confirmed that a case has been registered at Nandagram Police Station under relevant IPC sections. “Further legal action is underway,” officials said. The motive behind the attack is still being probed as the search for the culprits continues. Cockroach Crawls Over Paneer Rolls at Mumbai’s Theobroma Outlet; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Men Attack Ghaziabad Restaurant With Iron Rod

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध मे थाना नन्दग्राम पर सुसंगत धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है । अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) June 8, 2025

