A violent clash broke out between two groups of land mafia in Mohammadabad city of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, leaving many people injured. A video of the fight, which shows the groups attacking each other with sticks and stones, has gone viral on social media. More details are awaited. Ghaziabad Brawl Video: Security Guards Mercilessly Thrash Man in Gaur Siddhartham Society, Video Surfaces.

Ghazipur Brawl Video:

ग़ाज़ीपुर मोहम्मदाबाद नगर के भू माफिया का मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल जमीन कब्जा करने का था मामला कई लोग हुए बुरी तरह घायल अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद जांच कर कर कार्रवाई@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/em3KIIvT5y — PRIME NEWS BHART UP (@presspradeep77) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)