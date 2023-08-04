A video of a girl performing dangerous stunts on a bike in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar surfaced online and quickly went viral. The 21-second video shows the burqa-clad woman pulling off bike stunts that could put her and others' lives in danger. The Srinagar Traffic Police took cognisance of the viral video and fined the girl. "Action taken under relevant sections of MV Act. Violator also counseled not to repeat such acts," the police said. Girls Kissing on Bike Video: Two Girls Hug and Kiss Each Other While Performing Dangerous Stunt on Moving Motorcycle; Old Clip Goes Viral Again.

Girl Performs Dangerous Bike Stunts

Action taken under relevant sections of MV Act. Violator also counseled not to repeat such acts. pic.twitter.com/To30U8FaiB — Traffic City Srinagar. (@SSPTFCSGR) August 4, 2023

