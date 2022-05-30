Goa got its full statehood on May 30, 1987, ever since then, May 30 is celebrated as Goa foundation day or Goa statehood day. On this very special day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greeted the Goans.

President Ram Nath Kovind Tweeted:

Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day! Home to some of India’s most beautiful places, it has a rich eclectic culture that is a matter of pride for all Indians. It has made remarkable progress on development parameters. Best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 30, 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu:

Heartiest greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day today. Endowed with natural beauty, Goa is known for its vibrant culture, breathtaking beaches & hospitable people. Goa has contributed greatly to our national development. #Goa — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 30, 2022

Goa CM Pramod Sawant:

Heartiest greetings to all on the 35th #GoaStatehoodDay. On this auspicious occasion let us remember all those who have contributed in the all round development of Goa and let us pledge to continue to work for a peaceful and prosperous Goa. pic.twitter.com/WBnE00ZQ95 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 30, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal:

Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day. Known for its rich culture & serene landscapes, the State has emerged as a global hotspot for tourism, contributing immensely to India’s growth. Wishing for the State to scale new heights of progress & development. pic.twitter.com/bJ3c3nhCBa — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 30, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tweeted:

Today, on the statehood day of Goa, I salute the fighting spirit of the people of Goa. It is due to their struggles that Goa got full statehood on this day in 1987. We value the contributions of the fighters to that cause and appreciate their role. Let Goa prosper. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 30, 2022

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Tweets:

Extending warm greetings to our brothers & sister of #Goa on their state’s Statehood Day. May this milestone usher in peace, progress and prosperity. @DrPramodPSawant — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 30, 2022

