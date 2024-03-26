Kaushal Kishor Mishra, Former Dean and professor at BHU's Department of Political Science, has sparked controversy by promoting "Gobar Ki Holi" (Cow-dung Holi) as the original form of the festival, claiming it purifies individuals. In a viral video, Mishra lies on cow dung, advocating for this traditional practice over playing with colours. In the video, he can be seen playing Holi with cow dung while claiming its prevalence in villages, emphasising its purifying properties. Holi 2024: Ayodhya Celebrates First Holi After Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics and Video).

Gobar Ki Holi

Kaushal Kishor Mishra, former Dean and professor, department of political science, BHU (Varanasi) pic.twitter.com/qrLoZsVJMQ — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 26, 2024

Former BHU Dean Kaushal Kishor Mishra Plays Holi With Cow Dung

