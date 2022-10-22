A few men were seen offering namaz onboard a train in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on the Satyagraha Express from Khadda to Kaptanganj, reported ANI. Reports say that due to this, some people were preventing the passengers from entering the corridor of the bogie which caused inconvenience to all the passengers. After the video went viral, Kushinagar SP Awadesh Singh said that "Investigation will be done and then further action will be taken on the matter." Video: Man Dances in Orchestra With Gun in His Hand in UP’s Kushinagar, Police Action Initiated After Clip Goes Viral.

Men Seen Offering Namaz Onboard a Train:

Men Offering Namaz in Train:

